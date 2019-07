Bernard Tekpetey scored his second goal for Fortuna Düsseldorf in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in a friendly.

The Ghana youth international netted in the 27th minute as the Bundesliga secured what looked like an easy win.

Tekpetey, who is on a two-year loan from Schalke 04, is hitting the ground and staking a claim for a starting berth.

Oliver Fink opened the scoring on three minutes but a minute later James Norwood equalized for Ipswich.

Then Erik Thommy followed up with a brace.