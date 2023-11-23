Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey continues to impress for PFC Ludogorets Razgrad 1945 in Bulgaria, scoring in the team's 4-0 victory against Balkan Botevgrad in the Bulgarian Cup Round 32 on Wednesday.

Tekpetey opened the scoring for Ludogorets in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a through pass from Aslak Von Vitri. His goal set the tone for the team's dominant performance in the cup fixture.

Ludogorets continued to pressure Balkan Botevgrad, with Todor Nedelev doubling the score in the 56th minute. Nedelev showed great skill in controlling the ball with his left foot before finding the net with his right.

Rwan Seco scored the third goal for Ludogorets in the 72nd minute, connecting with a precise low cross from the wing delivered by Aslak Von Vitri.

With this win, Ludogorets advances to the next round of the Bulgarian Cup, and Tekpetey's impressive performance further solidifies his case for a spot in the Black Stars.

The young forward has been making waves in the Bulgarian league, and his talent and dedication are sure to catch the attention of national team selectors. He has eight goals this season.