Bernard Tekpetey set for summer departure from Ludogorets Razgrad

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has revealed that his club, Ludogorets Razgrad, has promised to allow him to leave this summer after his instrumental role in their successful season.

The 26-year-old forward played a key part in helping Ludogorets secure both the Bulgarian league title and the Bulgarian Cup this season.

Tekpetey delivered a stellar performance throughout the season, featuring in 30 league games, scoring 10 goals, and providing six assists.

Tekpetey, who has been with Ludogorets since 2020, confirmed that the club agreed to let him leave if he helped them to win the league again. True to their agreement,

“I sat down with them and they promised me that when I help them to win the league again, they will let me go. I hope they keep their word,” Tekpetey told Joy Sports.

Since joining Ludogorets, Tekpetey has been a consistent performer, amassing 171 appearances, netting 39 goals, and providing 36 assists over four seasons. His contributions have been vital in maintaining Ludogorets' dominance in Bulgarian football.

Tekpetey's career has also seen him play for Schalke 04, and he made his debut for the Black Stars in 2017 during the Africa Cup of Nations, featuring in two matches. However, he has not been called up to the national team since.

As Tekpetey looks forward to new challenges, his departure will mark the end of a significant chapter at Ludogorets, where he has cemented his reputation as a key player. Clubs interested in acquiring a proven forward with a track record of success in both domestic and international competitions will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his availability this summer.

With Ludogorets keeping their promise, Bernard Tekpetey is poised to embark on the next phase of his career, bringing his talent and experience to a new team.