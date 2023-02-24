Bernard Tekpetey suffers injury setback in Ludogorets' Europa Conference League clash against RSC Anderlecht

Ludogorets suffered a setback on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League clash against RSC Anderlecht, with Bernard Tekpetey only playing the first 45 minutes due to an injury he sustained in added time of the first half.

The Ghanaian reportedly felt severe pain in his thigh, forcing him to be substituted at halftime.

Meanwhile, Francis Amuzu started for Anderlecht in the attack, with Majeed Ashimeru named on the substitute bench.

RSC Anderlecht took the lead through a Franco Russo own goal in the 13th minute and later doubled their advantage in the 68th minute through Yari Verschaeren.

Ludogorets managed to force the game into extra time after Igor Thiago's 71st-minute strike, but it produced no winner, leading to a penalty shootout.

Anderlecht secured a win in the shootout, sending them through to the Round of 16 of the Europa Conference League.