Bernard Tekpetey wins friendly for Fortuna Düsseldorf against Dutch side VVV Venlo

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Dutch side VVV Venlo in a club friendly on Wednesday.

Tekpetey got the ball 20 meters away from the goal, he took two more steps and was successful with a flat, placed finish in the 63rd minute.

He was replaced five minutes later after finding the back of the net.

Venlo tried to equalize with a long-range shot from former Schalke star Haji Wright but his shot was off-target.

All four Ghanaian players featured in the friendly which was played in camera.

Centre back Kasim Adams was replaced after the first half while Nana Amponsh and Kelvin Ofori started the second half.

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Gorka - Zimmermann (46th Köther), Bormuth, Adams (46th Hoffmann), Contento - Morales, Bühler - Pledl, Thommy (46th Ampomah) - Hennings (46th Ofori), Tekpetey (68th Heric).