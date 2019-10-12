Bernard Tekpetey’s solitary strike helps Fortuna Düsseldorf defeat Venlo in friendly encounter

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal for Fortuna Düsseldorf as they pipped Dutch side VVV Venlo in a friendly match.

Fortuna has used the international break for a friendly match.

In the local Paul Janes Stadium, coach Friedhelm Funkel’s men won 1-0 against Dutch Eredivisie outfit VVV Venlo.

In the first half, the disciplined home side players made better choices before Tekpetey put them ahead in the 26th minute after sweeping the ball past Venlo goalkeeper.

Tekpetey played 68 minutes while compatriots Kelvin Ofori, Nana Ampomah and Kassim Nuhu lasted 45 minutes each.