Bernard Tekpetey's superb volley hands SC Paderborn 07 victory over FC Erzgebirge Aue

Published on: 29 September 2018
Ghana frontman Bernard Tekpetey grabbed the only goal for SC Paderborn 07 as they dispatched FC Erzgebirge Aue in the German Bundesliga II on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old striker got off the mark for the Blue and Black lads last week in their 5-3 win over FC Koln after five weeks of knocking the door.

Tekpetey gave Steffen Baumgart's men the maximum points with a lovely half volley in the 34th minute.

He enjoyed full throttle while Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 63 minutes for the winners.

The win propels SC Paderborn to 6th on the standings with 12 points after 8 matches.

