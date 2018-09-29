Bernard Tekpetey's superb volley hands SC Paderborn 07 victory over FC Erzgebirge Aue

Ghana frontman Bernard Tekpetey grabbed the only goal for SC Paderborn 07 as they dispatched FC Erzgebirge Aue in the German Bundesliga II on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old striker got off the mark for the Blue and Black lads last week in their 5-3 win over FC Koln after five weeks of knocking the door.

Tekpetey gave Steffen Baumgart's men the maximum points with a lovely half volley in the 34th minute.

He enjoyed full throttle while Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 63 minutes for the winners.

The win propels SC Paderborn to 6th on the standings with 12 points after 8 matches.