Bernhard Lippert steps down as Ghana FA technical director

Reports suggest that German national Bernhard Lippert has stepped down from his role as the technical director of the Ghana Football Association.

The reason for his abrupt departure has not been disclosed. Lippert was initially appointed to the role in 2020 for a two-year period, and despite serving beyond this term, no official extension was announced.

Lippert's appointment came three years ago when he succeeded the veteran Ghanaian coach Oti Akenteng. As technical director, he was responsible for creating guidelines, strategies, and policies aimed at the training and technical development of football coaches in Ghana.

His duties also included providing counsel to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters while supervising national football team coaches.

During his tenure, questions were raised about Lippert's performance, and his resignation appears to have been met with enthusiasm by some. The German national's departure leaves a vacant position in the Ghana Football Association's technical leadership.