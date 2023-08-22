Berry Ladies administrative manager Victor Elias Seshie to contest Volta region Exco seat

Berry Ladies FC administrative manager Victor Elias Seshie has submitted his form to contest for the Volta Regional Football Association (RFA) executive council slot on behalf of Division Two club Selion FC.

The young football administrator is expected to launch his campaign message to the delegates in the region ahead of the upcoming elections.

The regional football elections will be held at Stevens Hotel in Ho on the 29th of September 2023 at exactly 9:00 am just two days after the Ghana Football Association Presidential and Exco elections in Tamale.

The Ghana Football Association translator and Berry Ladies FC administrative manager will be expecting victory in the upcoming elections.

By Amadu Hamidu