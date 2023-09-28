Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Oware applauds Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Women’s Premier League outfit Berry Ladies, has commended Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle for her positive impact on the team.

Nora Häuptle, a Swiss national, was appointed earlier this year and has been making strides with the Ghanaian women's senior national team.

Under her leadership, the Black Queens have won seven games in a row, scoring 26 goals and conceding none. They recently defeated Rwanda 12-0 on aggregate in the second-round qualifier for the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

"I think Nora Häuptle’s tenure has been good. It is the number of games we’ve played so far and how we have appreciated it. I feel that the fundamentals are right now, and that is what it really is," Oware-Mensah stated.

Oware, who is running unopposed for the women's position on the GFA Executive Council, also admitted that while losses and draws are unavoidable in sports, it is critical to focus on the team's overall performance and development.

“It is better that we look at the conversation from the perspective of how much we are winning and not look at whose tenure or what tenure it was," Oware-Mensah added.

The team's next challenge is the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers against Benin in the second round, scheduled for October.