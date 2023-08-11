Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Oware-Mensah enters GFA Executive Council race with vision for women's football

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the CEO of Berry Ladies in the Ghana Women's Premier League, has officially thrown her hat into the ring for the Women's Executive Council Representative position in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

Oware-Mensah announced her candidacy on Thursday, August 10, launching her campaign with a strong commitment to advancing women's football. She presented her nomination to the GFA Secretariat shortly after declaring her intentions.

Before heading to the Secretariat, Oware-Mensah launched her campaign at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. During her campaign launch, she outlined her vision for the future of women's football in Ghana.

"I will advocate for the creation of more grassroots football competitions and football academies across Ghana to develop and showcase female talent from a young age," she stated passionately.

Addressing the attendees, she expressed her dedication to elevating women's football to new heights and pledged to be a proactive and vocal advocate for the rights and aspirations of female footballers.

Her vision for women's football encompasses six key strategies, including focusing on grassroots development, identifying and nurturing talent, enhancing marketing and sponsorship, supporting national teams, advancing league development, and promoting education within the sport.

Oware-Mensah's involvement and dedication to women's soccer have grown significantly in recent years, with her efforts contributing to the development of various female national teams.

The GFA's Elective Congress, set to take place on September 27 in Tamale, will determine the new leadership of the association. As Oware-Mensah steps forward as a candidate, she aims to shape the future of women's football in Ghana and drive positive changes within the sport.