Berry Ladies’ Gifty Oware aims to revolutionise Ghanaian women's football

Gifty Oware, the owner of Berry Ladies FC, is set to make a significant impact in Ghanaian women's football as she vies for a position on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

With a remarkable track record and a strong commitment to advancing women's football, Oware aims to bring about positive change and empower female players within the country's football landscape.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Oware expressed her confidence in being a better candidate due to her continuation and policy proposals. She emphasized that the message each contender presents is what sets them apart. Speaking about her motivation to join the executive committee, Oware stated, "It's about the passion to lead a charge to continue the works done by the incumbent Hajia Habiba Atta and the charge to finish the race she has started."

Reflecting on the state of football management in Ghana, Oware believes that it is evolving into a proper system and holds a promising future. She expressed her optimism by saying, "I believe the future is bright."

Regarding Berry Ladies FC, Oware revealed plans to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season. While keeping the details under wraps, she assured that new players would be recruited and that surprises would be unveiled. Oware also shared that the team is actively working to secure new sponsorships, anticipating some amazing deals to come to fruition.