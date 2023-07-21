Besiktas complete signing of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey for 2023-24 season

Turkish giants Besiktas have secured the signing of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey as they gear up for the 2023-24 season.

Amartey, who arrived in Turkey on Friday, underwent all necessary procedures, including a medical examination, before being officially unveiled by the club.

In a statement, Besiktas announced, "Our club signed a contract with Ghana defender Daniel Amartey as part of the transfer efforts for the 2023-24 season. We wish Daniel Amartey, who we believe will render important services to our club, great success with our glorious uniform, and present it to the public with our respect."

While the specific details of the agreement were not disclosed, sources suggest that Amartey's deal with Besiktas is set to last for two years.

The 27-year-old centre-back joins the Turkish club as a free agent, after concluding his nearly seven-year stint in the English Premier League, where he played for Leicester City.

During his time at Leicester, Amartey enjoyed notable success, contributing to the club's remarkable Premier League title win in his debut season. He was also helpful in Leicester's FA Cup triumph in 2021, where they defeated Chelsea.

However, in his final season with Leicester, Amartey saw reduced playing time under new manager Dean Smith as the team faced relegation.

Amartey had attracted interest from several clubs, including AC Milan and Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A, as well as the possibility of reuniting with his former boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic in the Scottish Premier League. Yet, it was Besiktas who emerged victorious in the race to secure the services of the experienced defender.

Besiktas had also pursued Amartey's compatriot Alexander Djiku, but he chose to sign with rivals Fenerbahce, making Amartey a valuable addition to the team.