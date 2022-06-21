Besiktas considering loan move for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Besiktas are considering a loan move for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban after learning of Genoa's asking price.

The Italian club wants 4 million euros for the attacker, whom they signed from Trabzonspor for nearly 2 million euros last year.

The Turkish giants believe the fee is too high and intend to sign Ekuban on loan for one season.

Ekuban enjoyed a successful season with Trabzonspor before joining Genoa ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Ekuban had a difficult season with Genoa in Serie A, as his team was relegated at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old appeared in 33 games for Genoa, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Red and Blues failed to stay in the top flight.

Ghanasoccernet can report that Ekuban wants to leave relegated Genoa.