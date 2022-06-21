Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Besiktas considering loan move for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Published on: 21 June 2022
Besiktas considering loan move for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban
Caleb Ekuban

Besiktas are considering a loan move for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban after learning of Genoa's asking price.

The Italian club wants 4 million euros for the attacker, whom they signed from Trabzonspor for nearly 2 million euros last year.

The Turkish giants believe the fee is too high and intend to sign Ekuban on loan for one season.

Ekuban enjoyed a successful season with Trabzonspor before joining Genoa ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Ekuban had a difficult season with Genoa in Serie A, as his team was relegated at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old appeared in 33 games for Genoa, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Red and Blues failed to stay in the top flight.

Ghanasoccernet can report that Ekuban wants to leave relegated Genoa.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more