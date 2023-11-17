GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey injured in Ghana win over Madagascar

Published on: 17 November 2023
Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey injured in Ghana win over Madagascar

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey was forced off with an injury during Ghana's 1-0 triumph over Madagascar on Friday. 

Daniel Amartey, the Besiktas centre-back, was unable to complete Friday's match for Ghana, being substituted due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Amartey, who had returned to the squad after missing October's games due to injury, signalled for his substitution in the second half of the 1-0 victory for the Black Stars against Madagascar.

Starting the game, Amartey suffered another injury setback and, despite on-field treatment, was unable to continue. Kassim Nuhu stepped in as his replacement. Besiktas fans are anxious about the severity of the injury, and Ghana is hopeful that he can recover in time for Tuesday's clash against Madagascar in Moroni.

The Friday game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi saw Ghana secure a 1-0 win, courtesy of Inaki Williams' late header in the 95th minute.

Williams' goal marked his first for Ghana and provided the Black Stars with a positive start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more