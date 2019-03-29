Besiktas president Fikret Orman promises to sign Bernard Mensah if...

President of Besiktas Fikret Orman has promised to acquire the services of Bernard Mensah in the summer he wins the upcoming election.

Mensah, who has been in blistering form for Kayserispor in the Turkish top-flight this season, has attracted interest from some sides in Europe’s top leagues.

German sides FC Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach are reported to be leading the chase for the 24-year-old’s signature.

However, Besiktas has jumped into fray as they look to replace veteran midfielder Gary Medel at the end of the season.

With the club’s presidential election set to come off before the end of the ongoing campaign, incumbent president Fikret Orman has promised to reinforce their midfield department with the signing of the Ghanaian should his mandate be extended.

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a season-long loan deal in the summer from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid - where he has a contract until June 2021.

He has netted 3 goals in 22 league games for Kayserispor in the ongoing season.