Besiktas show interest in signing defender Alexander Djiku from Strasbourg

Besiktas have set their sights on securing the services of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku.

Djiku, whose contract with Strasbourg is nearing its end, has become a hot target in the transfer market, attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

The Turkish giants see the 28-year-old as a valuable addition to their defensive lineup going into next season.

They have been closely monitoring his performances and believe he would bring both experience and quality to their squad.

Djiku, who joined Strasbourg in 2019 from SM Caen for a fee of 4.5 million euros, has impressed during his time in French football.

With over 100 appearances for the club, his versatility and defensive prowess have not gone unnoticed.

Last season, Djiku played a crucial role in helping Strasbourg secure their place in Ligue 1, featuring in 31 matches and showcasing his ability to read the game and make timely interventions.

Besiktas are determined to strengthen their squad, and they could Djiku on a free transfer, as his contract expires on June 30, with Strasbourg struggling to get him to commit despite new investment from BlueCo

Besiktas representatives have been in talks with the player's representatives, expressing their interest and outlining their vision for his role within the team.

While other clubs, including Mainz, Lille and Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in Djiku, Besiktas are keen to make a compelling case to convince him to choose Istanbul as his next destination.