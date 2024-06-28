Besiktas transfer list Ghana defender Daniel Amartey and eight others

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been transfer listed by Besiktas, just a year after joining the club from Leicester City.

He is among nine players, including Vincent Aboubakar, Jean Onana, Valentin Rosier, Omar Colley, Javi Montero, Arthur Masuaku, Ersin DestanoÄŸlu, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Ante Rebic, who could leave the club this summer.

Amartey had limited game time last season, featuring only 18 times as Besiktas finished sixth, 46 points behind champions Galatasaray.

Despite having two years left on his contract, the 29-year-old has fallen out of favour, not appearing in the season's final matches.

Besiktas are looking to revamp their squad to better compete for titles, necessitating the sale of these players.

However, their Turkish Cup victory ensures they will participate in the Europa League qualifiers next season.

Before moving to Besiktas, Amartey spent seven years at Leicester City, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup, making over 100 appearances.

Before his time in England, he played for Djurgardens IF and won the Danish Superliga and Cup with Copenhagen.