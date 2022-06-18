Besiktas want Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban on loan

Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in signing Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban on loan from relegated Italian club Genoa.

The Eagles are set to lose Canadian attacker Cyle Larin in the transfer window, forcing the club to a look for a quick replacement and a player who knows the Turkish league very well.

Besiktas' prime target Aaron Boupenza cost will cost the club 4 million Euros, leaving them with the option of getting Ekuban on loan.

The 28-year-old left Trabzonspor at the end of 2020/21 to join Genoa in Italy.

However, his return to the Serie A saw him get relegated with Genoa and Besiktas want to take advantage and sign him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ekuban made 33 appearances for Genoa, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Red and Blues failed to stay up.

Before leaving Turkey, he was Trabzonspor's star man, ending his last season as the club's top scorer. He scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in 103 appearances for Trabzonspor.

Ekuban's current contract with the Italian side ends in the summer of 2024.