Best Fifa Football Awards: Ghana captain Andre Ayew voted Didier Deschamps as best coach for 2019

France coach Didier Deschamps was surprisingly top of Ghana captain Andre Ayew's list for the FIFA best coach award for 2019.

Ayew picked Deschamps, whom he worked with at Marseille, to win the award ahead of heavy favourites Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

He selected the World Cup winner as his number one pick, followed by Pep Guardiola and Djamel Belmadi, who guided Algeria to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in third.

However, at the awards ceremony on Monday night, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was named men's coach of the year with Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino finishing second and third respectively.

For the men's footballer of the year, Ayew picked Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard. But the Barcelona ace was crowned as the best player.

The Best Fifa Football Awards votes are counted from the world’s international captains and their managers, while a selected media member from each country also got a say.

Each individual would select three candidates, with their top choice receiving five points, their second three points and the third-placed player one point.