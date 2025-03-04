"Best teams, not best players, win matches" - Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried SchÃ¤fer has emphasised the importance of team unity, urging players to put aside club allegiances and focus on national pride as Ghana prepares for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking about his vision for the team, Schafer insisted that individual talent alone does not win matches, but rather a collective effort.

"Not the best players win matches, but the best teams win matches when all play together. And nobody should say, â€˜I am from Real Madrid, I am from Arsenal, I am from this or that.’ No, everybody has to be proud to wear the shirt of Ghana," Schafer said.

The former Cameroon coach, appointed in January, has been tasked with supporting Otto Addo following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. His arrival, alongside Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei, is seen as a move to restructure the national team and restore Ghana’s competitive edge.

Schafer stressed the importance of providing the players with the right conditions, including quality training facilities and pitches. He also praised the backroom staff, including head coach Otto Addo, and called for a unified effort from all stakeholdersâ€” from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to government officials.

"We have a good backroom staff, including the doctor, the physio, and the coach, Otto. And then we have a big picture, so we can go to the States all together. From the President [Kurt Okraku] to the [Sports] Minister, the coaches, the staff, and the players- all together. We can do it," he added.

Ghana will face Chad on March 17 in their first World Cup qualifier since SchÃ¤fer’s appointment, before taking on Madagascar four days later in Morocco.