betPawa committed to sponsorship of Ghana Premier League amid withdrawal reports

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a withdrawal of sponsorship, betPawa has confirmed that it will continue as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

Widespread reports were claiming that betPawa had decided to stop being the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

However, GhanaWeb reached out to betPawa for clarification and the betting company clarified that they have, indeed, renewed their sponsorship commitment to the Ghana Premier League.

Sources within betPawa disclosed that their contract with the Ghana Football Association is renewed on an annual basis after the fulfilment of specific conditions and requirements.

In addition to this renewal, betPawa has also increased the Locker room bonus from ₵150 to ₵400 for each player of a winning team, further emphasizing their commitment to the league.

In 2022, betPawa entered into a sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association worth $6 million, originally intended to span three years, making their continued involvement a welcome development for the league and football fans alike.