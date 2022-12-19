betPawa delighted by the return of the Ghana Premier League

After a couple of weeks of the exhilarating World Cup in Qatar, our players and clubs will be back in the stadiums from Monday 19th December 2022.

The 2022 World Cup was Ghana's fourth appearance at the World Cup where Ghana was one of only five African countries who made it to the World Cup. The Black Stars made their debut in 2006, when they reached the round of 16. The 2010 edition saw Ghana reach the quarterfinals and get within a whisker of the last four. This year, Ghana had been drawn into Group H of the Qatar World Cup 2022, where they played Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea, with two players from the betPawa Premier League, namely Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danland, who represented the country as part of the Black Stars.

betPawa’s Country Consultant, Jesse Agyepong further commented, “Ghanaian football has a lot of strong rising talent - one only needs to look at the performance of Mohammed Kudus at the World Cup to see what’s ahead.This is why at betPawa, we are passionate about the game. We believe that by investing into the betPawa Premier League, we are providing opportunities to change lives. We look to do this in ways that uplift and touch as many people as possible.”

betPawa’s Head of PR and Sponsorship Nii Armah Ashong-Katai commented, “The betPawa Premier League is important to young players, and a chance to achieve their dreams of playing on the international stage which was clearly evident in this year’s World Cup. We can’t wait to have the players and the fans back in the stadiums and enjoying the games with us. The World Cup brought in renewed passion for football and demonstrated that African players have the potential to play competitively.”

betPawa are the official sponsors of the betPawa Premier League and are also currently overseeing the construction of a new betPawa Football Arena in Prampram, which reiterates their commitment to transforming football in Ghana. betPawa have also assisted the Gaming Commission of Ghana in launching a new Responsible Gaming Call Center and they have also helped bring Ghanaian dreams to life through their Dream Maker and Win BIG, Give Back campaigns.