Betway 4: Liberty, Medeama seek return to winning ways, Aduana in derby date

The 4 Betway-sponsored clubs will go into Sunday’s Match Day 6 fixtures of the NC Special Competition all looking for victories, some more so than others, as the competition in both Zone A and B intensifies.

Liberty Professionals and Medeama will go in search of victories when they face Dreams FC and Eleven Wonders respectively in matchday 6 of the NC Special Competition.

Aduana Stars meanwhile, will visit Bechem United, having not played in the last round. Aduana Stars take on Bechem United in a Brong Ahafo Regional derby. Ashantigold visits Berekum Chelsea.

Liberty Professionals

The scientific soccer lads suffered their second defeat of the season, their first at home, at the hands of regional rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the last round. Reginald Asante Boateng’s men had been in a fantastic run up to that point, unbeaten since that opening day defeat to WAFA. Reggae, as their coach is affectionately called, promised to make the Car Reindolf Park a fortress, but the Phobian’s win there means Liberty will be desperate to rectify that. Against Dreams FC, they couldn’t have asked for better opponents. Dreams have won just once in all of the 5 matches played so far in the competition. Liberty should be feeling confident.

Medeama

The Mauves and Yellows lost a keenly contested “Betway Derby” to Ashantigold last weekend, bringing an end to their 100 percent start to the season. But against Techiman Eleven Wonders, who have conceded the most goals in Zone A so far, Samuel Boadu’s men are overwhelming favourites to take all 3 points.

But having secured their first win of the competition in the last round against Berekum Chelsea, Wonders will not be short of confidence and Medeama will need to be at their best to secure maximum points.

Aduana

Aduana were not in action last week, as their game against Wa All Stars, who have pulled out of the competition, was cancelled. This means W.O. Tandoh’s men will be feeling fresh when they face regional rivals Bechem United on Sunday. Bechem meanwhile, held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw at home in the last round.

Aduana has not won away in Bechem in their last 2 visits there and will need to play above themselves to come away with 3 points.

Ashantigold

The Miners secured a hard-fought victory over Medeama in the “Betway Derby” last time out. It was their first win since their opening day victory over Eleven Wonders. Tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition, Svetislav Tanasijevic’s team’s startling start to competition has not given early indications of a title-winning side yet.

They have a chance to lay down a proper marker against a tactless Berekum Chelsea side, who have yet to register a win in this competition and rock bottom of Zone A after 5 matches.

However, Chelsea have shown great strength against Ashgold, especially at home, winning each of their last 3 encounters against the 2015 Ghana Premier League champions.

