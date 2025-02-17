Betway brings the game closer with the launch of Sunyani customer experience centre

Betway, a leading global sports betting and casino brand in Ghana, has taken a significant step in its expansion across the country with the official opening of its new customer experience centre located in Sunyani. The move is part of the company's broader strategy to make its services more accessible to customers and strengthen its presence in Ghana.

The opening event was attended by a distinguished assembly of guests, featuring former Black Stars captain and Betway brand ambassador Stephen Appiah, key representatives from the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, esteemed local community leaders, and prominent individuals from the business sector in Sunyani.

The new Sunyani Customer Experience Centre is more than just a service point. It is a fun and exciting place for sports betting and gaming fans. Visitors can watch live sports on big screens, enjoy special casino nights, take part in gaming sessions, and access exclusive offers available only in the branch. The centre also helps new players get started with guided support and personalized betting advice, making it a lively hub for sports and gaming enthusiasts.

Speaking at the opening event, Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah II, Country Manager (Operations) at Betway, highlighted the strategic significance of the new centre in the company’s expansion plan. He said “The launch of our Sunyani branch underscores our commitment to ensuring that our customers have convenient access to our services and stay up to date with the latest in sports betting and casino gaming. This is a crucial step in strengthening our presence in the Bono Region while creating a welcoming and engaging space for our players."

Betway brand ambassador Stephen Appiah also expressed his excitement about the opening of the new branch, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to both its customers and the local community. He noted, 'Beyond our impactful CSR and Sports Development initiatives such as the Betway Talent Search, Community Football, and Sports Donations, the Experience Centre promises to bring the brand closer to its customers.'

Betway has steadily enhanced the sports betting and online casino experience by integrating innovative services with exclusive on-site promotions at its newly launched Customer Experience Centres, as well as on its website, www.betway.com.gh. More than just a typical outlet, this vibrant hub redefines gaming and celebrates the spirit of sports in the Bono Region by delivering a world-class betting experience. Whether it is sports betting, thrilling casino games, or interactive gaming experiences, the centre offers enthusiasts a welcoming and relaxed environment to enjoy their favorite pastimes.

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empower it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.gh