Betway donates items to Ghana's Women's Premier League to support development

Betway, the official development partners of the Women’s Premier League, has donated various items including warm-up kits, footballs, tactical boards, cones, and training bibs to the twenty teams participating in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The presentation was made at the monthly leadership and development seminar at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Thursday.

President Kurt Okraku commended Betway for their commitment to the development of women's football, saying, "Betway has been a key partner of the Football Association since we went into marriage, and the positive intent of Betway speaks volumes towards the development of our Women's Premier League. I believe our clubs are making good use of this opportunity, and we can already see a big change in the way they see and deliver football."

Women’s Premier League development partners, @betway_gh have donated items including warm up kits to the twenty teams in the @wplgh_official. The presentation was done at the monthly leadership and development seminar at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra ➡️ https://t.co/TcZ9E3J2Ov pic.twitter.com/uubQdtGI12 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) April 28, 2023

Okraku added that capacity building is always a need area of their sport, and Betway's assistance and chance to add value to the Women’s Premier League is something that gladdens the heart of the leadership of football in the country.

He also assured Betway of their continuous support in all their activities, ensuring that the Women’s Premier League becomes the number one football brand for the Football Association.

Betway's gesture towards the development of women's football in Ghana is commendable and will go a long way in promoting the growth and success of the sport.