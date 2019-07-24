Betway donates to Asanteman Amputee FC, Ejisu Community

As part of its commitment to develop sports in Ghana, leading online sports betting company, Betway, through its Talent Search initiative, has donated sports equipment to the Asanteman Amputee Football Club based in Mbrom and another set of items to the Ejisu community.

This charitable donation came about due to the wide-ranging efforts of the current iteration of the Betway Talent Search taking place in the northern region.

It allowed Betway to identify sporting communities in need in the area. The Asanteman Amputee Football Club stood out as a fantastic community initiative, well-deserving of the help Betway could provide.

The items, which include jerseys, training bibs, cones, goal post nets, goal keeper’s gloves and cones, are intended to help provide a resource and strengthen the local community teams.

Speaking at the handing over, Country Manager (Operations) of Betway Ghana, Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr., noted that Betway values the need to empower people,and these provisions aimed at improving the development of sports within local communities would go a long way in achieving this goal.

He said: “We believe that charity begins at home, so wherever we go we ensure that the communities feel our impact.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the Asanteman Amputee Football Club, Benjamin Annor, Chairmanof the Ashanti Regional Amputee Union thanked Betway for this kind gesture and called on others to help develop amputee football in Ghana.

“I will say a big thank you to Betway for supporting us with this sports equipment. These items will help us prepare for the upcoming season” he said.

Asanteman Amputee FC and the Ejisu community joins Golden Ahafo Deaf Football Club which also benefitted from the Betway Corporate Social Responsibility drive during the 2018 edition of the Betway Talent Search.