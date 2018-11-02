Betway Ghana presents brand new Kia Cerato to promo winner

Ghana’s largest online sports betting provider, Betway has presented their 30,000 in 30 Days grand prize winning with a brand new Kia Cerato. Ransford Adika Senanu received the keys to his new car on Friday 2 November 2018 at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

While posing for photographs next to his new car, the 23-year-old University Student from East Legon expressed his surprise at winning. “I first heard of the promo on radio and did not expect to be one of the winners,” he said. “When I was called, I was very surprised to be the grand [prize] winner of the Betway promo. I came here and my brand new Kia Cerato has been presented to me.”

During the presentation, Betway Country Manager(Marketing), Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah noted that since launching in 2016, the sports betting company had awarded several of its most loyal customers with amazing prizes. He continued to promise that Betway will continue to offer world-class sports betting service with many more exciting promotions to come.”

“I want to congratulate all of our 30,000 in 30 Days promo winners,” said Oppong-Nkrumah. “We will continue to engage our players through these exciting promotions treating loyal players to exciting offers and betting options.”

Other lucky winners in the promotion which begun on 1 October 2018 were awarded cash prizes, Free Bets, iPhone 8 smartphones, and airtime bundles. In total, over 30,000 prizes were awarded to Betway players during the month of October.