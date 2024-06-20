Betway introduces FlyX Win Boost to its crash games suite

Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its crash games suite: FlyX Win Boost.

This game offers players an unparalleled gaming experience, combining thrilling gameplay with the potential to boost their wins by up to 300%.

FlyX Win Boost is straightforward and engaging: place your bets, watch the multiplier rise, and cash out at the perfect moment before the hero flies away.

With the added feature of placing two bets simultaneously, players have the chance to win up to 10,000 times their bet(s).

Exclusive to Betway, the innovative boost feature in FlyX Win Boost elevates the excitement. Each time a player cashes out with a multiplier of 2x or higher, their wins are significantly boosted.

The higher the multiplier, the bigger the boosts. This unique feature ensures players get exceptional value while playing Betway’s FlyX Win Boost.

Here's a breakdown of the thrilling boosts available with FlyXâ„¢ Win Boost at Betway:

Multiplier At Cash Out % Win Boost 2x 1% 5x 2% 10x 3% 20x 5% 50x 10% 100x 20% 500x 50% 1,500x 200% 3,000x 300%

Speaking at the launch event held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager for Betway Ghana, said, “FlyX Win Boost, our latest innovation, offers players not just a thrilling experience but also the opportunity to maximize their payouts significantly. The boost feature, exclusive to Betway’s FlyX Win Boost, allows players to increase their winnings by up to 300% each round the superhero flies.”

Prepare for takeoff with the opportunity to boost your wins up to 300%. Visit www.betway.com.gh/lobby/casino/game/flyx-win-boost to try out the new FlyX Win Boost.