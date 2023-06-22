Betway launches Scratch & Win promotion with GHS 10 million in prizes

Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway has announced the launch of its highly anticipated off-season promotion, Scratch & Win.

This exciting promotion offers players the opportunity to win a share of GHS 10 million in prizes by participating in casino games such as slots, table games, or Quick Games and earning scratch cards.

Open to both new and existing Betway customers, the Scratch & Win promotion is set to run from June 19th to July 30th, 2023. During this period, players can earn up to ten scratch cards daily, each unlocking a range of enticing prizes. These prizes include cash rewards, casino or sports bonuses, as well as physical items like data, ride and fuel vouchers, smartwatches, and smartphones.

The promotion aims to reward loyal customers, generate excitement, and enhance the overall gaming experience. Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Betway's Country Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the Scratch & Win promotion, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the Scratch & Win promotion. It reinforces our commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and provides additional incentives for our already gaming players."

Oppong-Nkrumah further emphasised the appeal of the promotion, highlighting the extensive range of prizes available. "With up to GHS 10 million in prizes up for grabs, our customers will enjoy the thrill and excitement that comes with the promotion," he stated. "Our goal is to create an absorbing and world-class gaming experience for our players, with a range of prizes including cash, casino or sports bonuses, and alluring real-world rewards."

To learn more about the Scratch & Win promotion and participate, interested individuals can visit the website www.betway.com.gh/scratch-and-win.