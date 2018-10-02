Betway offer Ghanaians opportunity to win brand new car

Online sports betting company, Betway, is offering Ghanaian players the opportunity to win a brand new Kia Cerato in their in 30 Days promotion.

The promotion would be held from Monday, 1 -30 October 2018 and would award prizes to 1,000 lucky winners every day for 30 days.

According to the betting outfit, entrants hoping to win the Kia Cerato grand prize, has to register an account (if they haven’t already) and bet on soccer.

“All Betway players meeting these requirements would be entered into the daily, weekly and grand prize lucky draws.

“Each additional bet on soccer made during the promotional period would earn the player an extra entry into each of the lucky draws.”

Over the 30-day promotion, 30,000 individual prizes will be given away with 1,000 awarded daily. Daily prizes will include cash, airtime and Free Bets. Weekly lucky draws will offer electronics giveaways and smartphones.

The grand prize lucky draw will be held on 1 November to award the lucky winner with the brand new Kia Cerato.

With the 30,000 prizes in 30 Days promotion, Betway continues to offer exciting prizes to Ghanaians.

The betting betting company’s commitment to the country has also extended further with the international sportsbook funding a number of charitable events promoting wellness and sporting excellence in Ghana.