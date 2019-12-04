Betway rewards loyal players through Christmas Wishlist

Sports-betting enthusiasts can look forward to a unique set of fixtures over the holidays as we head into the Christmas period. 2019 also ends on a high for fans as leading online sports betting company, Betway, continues to reward players through its Christmas Wishlist loyalty promotion.

The 2019 Christmas Wishlist promotion will run from 3 to 31 December with weekly promotions for players to bet on and dozens of prizes up for grabs. For every qualifying bet a player places, the players earn entry into a weekly draw where they stand a chance of winning prizes including smartphones, cash, shopping vouchers, television sets, laptops and much more.

Speaking on the Christmas Wishlist promotion, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, Country Manager (Marketing) at Betway Ghana, said Betway Ghana was dedicated to rewarding players for their loyalty and commitment to the brand.

“Christmas is a season of joy and merrymaking, the Betway Wishlist offers players a new promotion each week to players with a valid Betway account. Customers earn one entry into that week’s prize draw and stand the chance to win prizes, in addition to their bet winnings during the period” he noted.

The Betway Wishlist follows on its Win boost and Money back boost, which has seen players currently playing with Betway potentially boost their winnings by up to 150%, in some cases.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited powered by Betway is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Ashanti Gold SC, Aduana Stars FC, Medeama SC and Liberty Professionals FC.

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.gh