Betway Talent Search: Eight players earn professional contracts with Ghana Premier League clubs

Ghana’s leading online sports betting firm, Betway Ghana has announced eight winners from this year’s Betway Talent Search initiative. The initiative aimed at unearthing rising talents across Ghana.

The Betway Talent Search which is in its second year was led by Betway Ghana brand ambassador Stephen Appiah. The scouting team travelled to Tamale, Sunyani, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Accra to hunt for young unsigned football talents between the ages of 18 to 25.

Other members of the scouting team were Eric Antwi Ofori, Godfred Aduobe, Mohammed Gargo, Sam Johnson, Maxwell Konadu, Seth Pearson, Godfrey Malambule and Kamaal Sait.

The eight winners from this year’s edition have each earned for themselves a six-month contract with an option to extend with the four Betway sponsored clubs in Ghana.

Officials from Liberty Professionals Football Club, Medeama Sporting Club, Ashanti Gold Sporting Club and Aduana Stars were present at the closing ceremony held at the Lizzy Sports Complex to pick their preferred players. Each club had an opportunity to pick at least two players from the 24-man squad.

Liberty Professional Football Club picked Holyfield Djanie and Clement Boahen, Aduana Stars picked Richard Osei and Dodzi Mensah and Medeama Sporting Club picked Sylvester Simba and Stephen Dankwa.

Douglas Amaning, who placed second in the maiden edition of the Betway Talent Search will be joined at Ashanti Gold Sporting Club by John Amoah and Kwaku Duah.

Stephen Appiah, Betway Ghana brand ambassador wished the players well and was excited about the opportunity given to these young players.

“I am very excited because through Betway these young players will have an opportunity to feature in the Ghana Premier League. I wish them well and will continue to monitor their performance in their various teams.”

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Sylvester Simba, the overall winner of this year’s Betway Talent Search who is heading to Medeama Sporting Club was extremely excited and is ready to work harder to earn a place in his new club.