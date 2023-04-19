Betway to hold leadership and training program in Accra and Kumasi

Betway, the leading online sports betting company, has announced that its next edition of the Betway Leadership and Training Programme will be held in Accra and Kumasi on Thursday, April 27.

The Accra program will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, while the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi will host the Kumasi program.

The training program is aimed at enhancing the leadership and management skills of participants in the sports industry. It is designed to provide practical and actionable insights for professionals who work in the industry.

The program is part of Betway's ongoing commitment to supporting the development of sports in Ghana.

In addition to the training program, Betway will also be donating to the Women’s Ghana Premier League Clubs. This donation is part of the company's vision of promoting gender equality and empowering women to achieve their full potential.

The Women's Ghana Premier League is an important platform for female footballers in the country to showcase their talents, and Betway's contribution will go a long way towards supporting their development.