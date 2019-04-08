Beveren star Nana Ampomah cops two-match ban plus € 2,500 fine for pushing referee

Waasland-Beveren star Nana Ampomah has been handed a two-match ban for pushing a referee after their painful 3-2 against KV Kortrijk of last week which got him sent off.

The 22-year-old also has a one-match suspended ban hanging over him.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office initially wanted a suspension of four match days and a 4,000 euro fine.

But after extensive apologies from Ampomah, the Disputes Committee decided to mitigate.

The final verdict was two matches effective and one suspended plus a fine of 2,500 euros.

Ampomah started serving his ban on Saturday against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Beveren lost 5-1.

He will complete serving his ban after next Saturday's home clash against Cercle Brugge in the playoffs.