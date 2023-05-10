Bibiani Gold Stars' Abednego Tetteh credits coach Michael Osei for good form

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh has credited his remarkable form this season to the vital role played by coach Michael Osei in helping him recover his confidence and improve his performance on the field.

Tetteh, who joined the club in January after an unsuccessful spell with King Faisal, has become a key player for the team, scoring eight goals so far.

Tetteh acknowledged the significance of self-belief, hard work, and the tactical guidance provided by Osei in his recent successes.

He praised Osei for his humility and mutual respect, highlighting the importance of a conducive environment for achieving great feats.

"The secret to my success lies in self-confidence, hard work, and the tactics implemented by our coach," Tetteh said in a post-match interview with Oyerepa FM.

"If you have a coach who humbles himself for you and you reciprocate that respect, I am very certain that you can reach great heights," Tetteh added.

Gold Stars recently secured a crucial point against Asante Kotoko, with Tetteh scoring the equaliser. With the team sitting comfortably in mid-table, the striker will be looking to continue his impressive run of form under the guidance of coach Osei.