Bibiani Gold Stars and Samartex 1996 in tug-of-war for Karela United defender Kwadwo Addai

Ghana Premier League sides Bibiani Gold Stars and Samartex 1996 are in a tug-of-war for the signature of Karela United defender Kwadwo Addai.

The regional rivals are battling for the signature of the talented 27-year-old, whose contract in Aiyinase will run out at the end of the season.

Addai has impressed at the heart of the Pride and Passion’ defence this season to attract interest from other Premier League rivals.

It's widely reported that the defender won't renew his contract with the cash-strapped United side and will seek a new adventure elsewhere.

He will become a free agent in six months to put both Gold Stars and Samartex on red alert, Asempa FM have reported.

Michael Osei's Bibiani Gold Stars are confident of landing the defender after approaching the former Ebusua Dwarfs defender.

The second transfer window of the Ghanaian season opens on January 17 to February 10.