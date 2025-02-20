Bibiani Gold Stars anticipating GPL return alongside other clubs

Bibiani Goldstars CEO Akwasi Adu is confident that all Ghana Premier League clubs are fully prepared for the league's resumption in the 2024/2025 season.

Despite the suspension of competitive play, Adu explains that clubs have maintained all other aspects of operations, including player training, camp stays, and proper remuneration.

"Oh yes, I think all the Premier League clubs, along with our competitors, are eagerly awaiting the league's resumption. That's why we've kept our players in camps, ensured they are fed, paid their salaries, and invested in their training. We are all set for the league to resume."

Adu's optimism comes after the tragic incident on Matchday 19 during the clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, which claimed the life of Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, following a fatal stabbing.

Although the league was indefinitely suspended, Adu maintains that all clubs continue to train, and the league is expected to resume soon.