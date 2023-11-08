Bibiani Gold Stars CEO Akwasi Adu appeals to fans for patience with Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars CEO, Akwasi Adu has called on fans of the club to be patient with the coach, Michael Osei amid some disappointing results this season.

The Gold Stars faithful are not particularly enthused about how the team has dropped points at home this season with a section of them calling for Osei to step aside temporarily.

The Miners have won 2, drawn 5 and lost 2 of their nine games so far. Four of those drawn matches came at home as they failed to hold on their advantage whenever they took the lead.

Adu told Kessben Sports: “We have not officially gotten information from the supporters’ union but if they have such thoughts, I will tell them to exercise some patience.

“In football, if you are not patient and act on feelings to sack people all the time, you won’t get stability. We are in our third season; you don’t have to sack the coach when you lose or draw a game.”

Michael Osei has been in charge of Gold Stars since they joined the top flight. He guided them to a 10th place finish in their debut season and they ended last season in 5th position.

Gold Stars are currently in 9th position on the league standings with 11 points. Their next match is away to league leaders, Aduana FC.

By Suleman Asante