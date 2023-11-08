Bibiani Gold Stars CEO Akwasi Adu says it’s unfair for fans to call for sacking of Michael Osei

Gold Stars CEO, Akwasi Adu has asserted that it is unjust for fans of the club to ask coach Michael Osei to step aside amid their poor run this season.

There is growing disquiet among the Gold Stars faithful, with some calling for the gaffer to step back after recording some disappointing results this season. The Miners occupy 9th position on the league standings after nine rounds of matches with 2 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

Adu, however, is convinced Osei has made progress with the club and it would be unreasonable to call for his head.

He told Kessben Sports: “It’s unfair for them to say that. This is not somebody we don’t know. This is somebody we’ve stayed with for two years who has managed the club as top flight debutants. We didn’t have any hope but we finished mid-table. We placed 5th in the second season.

By Suleman Asante