Bibiani Gold Stars chief confirms coach Michael Osei's contract extension plans

Bibiani Gold Stars Chief Executive John Adu Kwesi has shed light on the future of coach Michael Osei amid reports that his contract has expired at the club.

The former Kotoko gaffer joined Gold Stars ahead of the 2021/22 season after parting ways with Star Madrid. He had a great season, leading the club to a fifth-place finish.

It has emerged recently that Osei is out of contract, and could leave the club ahead of the upcoming season.

However, the CEO dismissed such reports during an interview with Angel FM, affirming that the coach still has a valid contract with the club. Furthermore, he revealed that the club's management are considering extending Osei's contract.

"No, coach Michael Osei's contract has not expired, and management is also considering its review for extension," stated John Adu Kwesi, putting an end to speculation about the coach's contract status.

Currently, the former Ghana international is enjoying his holidays in Germany while also undertaking refresher courses in preparation for the new season.