Bibiani Gold Stars coach blames exhausting travel schedule for 2-0 loss to Accra Lions

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Stephen Frimpong Manso has attributed his team's loss to Accra Lions to an exhausting travel schedule.

The intense encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium saw Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Awuni securing goals for the Lions, clinching a 2-0 victory that propelled them into fifth place in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions' triumph marks their fourth win in the last six games of the 2023/24 second round, showcasing their formidable form in the latter part of the season.

Speaking about the challenges his team faced, Frimpong Manso highlighted the demanding travel schedule that had GoldStars crisscrossing the country within a short timeframe.

"We needed to press them, and it was difficult, considering the conditions we are in. Within one week, we have traveled to Accra on two occasions, played again on Wednesday, and then to press with such conditions. It was very difficult for us," he stated.

Frimpong Manso emphasised the toll this schedule took on his team's physical condition, affecting their ability to execute their game plan effectively.

"You could see they were comfortable because they can pass, they can build. To prevent that, we needed to press them to force them to kick long balls, and we were finding it difficult to do that because of our physical condition," he added.

Despite the setback, the Miners are determined to bounce back in their next fixture against Aduana FC, aiming to regain momentum and climb up the league table.