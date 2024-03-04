Bibiani Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso 'pained' by loss to Kotoko

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his disappointment with his team's 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League Week 19 clash, stating that his side did not deserve to lose.

The Porcupine Warriors' youngster Peter Amidu scored the decisive goal at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday, securing the three maximum points for the Ghanaian giants.

Manso felt that his team deserved at least a draw from the encounter, given their dominant display in the second half.

"We didn't deserve to lose this game. It's very painful, especially in the second half, we dominated play and could have equalised," he said.

Despite the loss, Manso remained optimistic about his team's chances, citing their improved performance in recent weeks.

"It's not a game we should lose at all," he added.

Bibiani Gold Stars are currently 13th on the table with 21 points and will host Great Olympics in their next game.