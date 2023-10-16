Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei applauds intense competition in stalemate against Bofoakwa Tano

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has expressed his satisfaction with the intensity of the match that led to a hard-fought goalless draw against Bofoakwa Tano.

The Miners managed to hold Bofoakwa Tano to a 0-0 stalemate at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, breaking the host's winning streak on home turf.

Bofoakwa Tano had previously secured two victories in Sunyani in their first two games, making this result even more commendable for Bibiani Gold Stars. The match saw both teams display tactical discipline and a high level of intensity, making it a challenging contest.

Coach Michael Osei lauded his team's performance, saying, "It was a difficult game for both teams. Both teams were tactically disciplined, and the intensity of the game was very high, but my guys were amazing, exhibiting such a performance to earn a point. I will congratulate them."

With the result, Bibiani Gold Stars currently sit in 6th place on the league table with 7 points after playing 5 matches. The team's next league game will see them face Heart of Lions on October 23, as they aim to continue their positive momentum in the Ghana Premier League.