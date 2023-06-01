Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei delighted with improved performance

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has expressed delight in his team's performance in the Ghana Premier League as compared to last season.

The Miners gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season and finished impressively on the 9th position with 46 points.

Despite a difficult start to the current season, they have recovered and are now in fifth place with two games remaining.

The former Star Madrid coach stated in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM that his club has improved this season and is aiming for a high finish.

“We’ve been able to improve this season. When you compare our performance last season to the current season, you could see we have been able to progress, in fact, we have improved a lot. With few games to end the season, we have the opportunity to win most of the points.

“We need to be disciplined, tactical, and go the extra mile to end the season well. The season has been very competitive and considering the points gap you don’t have to just drop points” he said.

Gold Stars are away to Karela for their next match and will climax the season at Dun’s Park where they will host Accra Lions.