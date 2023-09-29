Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei emphasises the need for discipline to achieve target

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline within his team as they aim for ambitious goals in the current season.

The Miners have had a mixed start to the season, winning one and losing one of their first two games. They secured their first victory at home, defeating Asante Kotoko with a score of 2-1.

They are currently preparing for their next game against Great Olympics in Accra.

Ahead of the game, Michael Osei stated the team's zeal to fight for a spot in African interclub competitions.

However, he mentioned that the team has to consider discipline as a key factor to help them execute their plan.

“We can go far. We have to be disciplined on and off the pitch, he stated.

"My ultimate target is Africa. It is too early to talk about the league. We need to be focus and reach our target.”

Currently, they occupy the ninth position on the league table, trailing the league leaders, Accra Lions, by just one point after two games.