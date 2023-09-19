Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei eyes win against Asante Kotoko 

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has set sights on picking his first win of the season against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in week two of the Ghana Premier League.

The miners kick started the season with a defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Osei, a former player and coach of Asante Kotoko is hoping to beat the Porcupine Warriors at the Duns Park to record his first win of the season.

“We are aiming to beat Kotoko to boost our season after defeat in our first game of the season".

"We lost to Chelsea, so at all cost, we need to get the whole three points at home against Kotoko and I believe in the team that we can make it”

Asante Kotoko were held to a draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by newcomers Hearts of Lion on match day one.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his playing body will be searching for their first win of the season in this match day two encounter.