Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei targets win against Great Olympics

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has made it clear that he is fully committed to securing a positive result against Great Olympics.

The Bibiani-based side are currently in Accra as they prepare for their third match of the ongoing Ghana Premier League scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

So far this season, Gold Stars have accumulated 3 points from two games. Although they started with a 2-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea, they bounced back with a 2-1 victory against Asante Kotoko in the second week.

Michael Osei has stressed the importance of his team maintaining their concentration and putting in extra effort to ensure a favourable outcome in the upcoming match against Great Olympics.

“We need to focus again, we need to put on extra effort and make sure we get a good game in the coming match against Great Olympics.” Michael Osei told StarTimes.