Bibiani Gold Stars defender Empem Dacosta reveals club’s target for the season

Bibiani Gold Stars defender Empem Dacosta has revealed that the club's goal in their second season in Ghana's top-flight league is to finish in the top four.

Gold Stars made their league debut last season, finishing 10th with 46 points. They are currently in fifth place and look set to surpass that mark this term.

Dacosta was impressive as Gold Stars drew with league leaders Aduana Stars on Monday, and after the game, he said, "Our target is to be in the top four at the end of the season. If we are able to win the league, we will be happy but we will assure our fans of a top-four finish."

Dacosta was named man of the match against Aduana Stars.