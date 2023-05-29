Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh rules out return to Hearts of Oak, citing difficult past

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh, has made it clear that he has no intentions of returning to Accra Hearts of Oak, despite his recent success in the Ghana Premier League.

Tetteh initially joined Hearts of Oak in 2020 with high hopes, but his time at the club turned out to be frustrating as he struggled to secure a spot in the starting lineup. After just a single season, the striker made the decision to depart and seek opportunities elsewhere.

He subsequently signed with King Faisal for the first half of the current season, where he managed to score two goals. However, it was his move to Bibiani Goldstars that truly reignited his career.

Tetteh's exceptional form in the second half of the season has been remarkable, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions. As a result, he currently leads the goal king race in the Ghana Premier League, boasting an impressive tally of 16 goals.

In an interview with Original FM, Tetteh candidly revealed the hardships he faced during his time at Hearts of Oak, confessing that he almost gave up on football due to the difficulties he encountered.

"I almost quit football because of what I went through during my time with Accra Hearts of Oak,"

"It would be very challenging for me to consider returning to Accra Hearts of Oak."